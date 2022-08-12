Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFOSI Human Trafficking Training

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2022

    Video by Lindsey Iniguez 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion in exchange for labor, services, or a commercial sex act. Please review this training from AFOSI for training on what to do if you see or witness human trafficking.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 13:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870128
    VIRIN: 221208-F-TF785-0001
    Filename: DOD_109397614
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: EDWARDS AFB, CA, US

    TAGS

    sexual assault
    fraud
    training
    human trafficking
    air force training
    AFOSI

