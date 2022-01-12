Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSC Fall 2022 Town Hall (Part 2)

    MIDWEST CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2022

    Video by Lemitchel King 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    he AFSC Command team recorded a town hall event when questions from the workforce were answered and/or concerns addressed. Ms. Wendy Walden was the moderator for the discussion between the AFSC Commander Lt. Gen. Stacey T. Hawkins, Executive Director Mr. Dennis L. D'Angelo, and Command Chief Master Sergeant Robert C. Schultz. AFSC personnel were asked to submit questions by email to the AFSC public affairs office and those questions were submitted to various SMEs for responses that the Command Team added leadership knowledge for complete and satisfactory answers.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 13:36
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 870127
    VIRIN: 221201-F-UR719-231
    Filename: DOD_109397603
    Length: 00:15:34
    Location: MIDWEST CITY, OK, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, AFSC Fall 2022 Town Hall (Part 2), by Lemitchel King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Town Hall

