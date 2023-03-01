Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Health Agency Change of Directorship - Remarks from DHA Director Maj. Gen. Telita Crosland

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2023

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Military Health System

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. (Dr.) Telita Crosland becomes the fourth director of the Defense Health Agency (DHA) in a ceremony Jan. 3, 2023, at Defense Health Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia.

    Maj. Gen. Crosland remarked, "I'm thankful for this opportunity and grateful to the team, excited about partnering with our surgeons general, our industry partners, our patients during a dynamic period in health care. I love what we do in our Military Health System in service to our country and those we are privileged to serve."

    Date Taken: 01.03.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 12:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870122
    VIRIN: 230103-O-XH734-440
    Filename: DOD_109397557
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: VA, US

    TAGS

    change of directorship
    DHA director
    Crosland
    MHSsocial

