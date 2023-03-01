Defense Health Agency Change of Directorship - Remarks from DHA Director Maj. Gen. Telita Crosland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. (Dr.) Telita Crosland becomes the fourth director of the Defense Health Agency (DHA) in a ceremony Jan. 3, 2023, at Defense Health Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia.



Maj. Gen. Crosland remarked, "I'm thankful for this opportunity and grateful to the team, excited about partnering with our surgeons general, our industry partners, our patients during a dynamic period in health care. I love what we do in our Military Health System in service to our country and those we are privileged to serve."