Urinalysis Program Coordinator Testing Procedural Guidelines

The purpose of this video is to provide Urinalysis Program Coordinators (UPC) the detailed guidance to assist commands in implementing a successful urinalysis program. The video amplifies urinalysis testing procedural guidelines contained in Department of Defense Instructions, Secretary of the Navy Instructions, and applicable Marine Corps Orders. This is to be used as a supplemental tool in addition to the training that is given at the Substance Abuse Counseling Centers (SACC). (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Quang Do, Cpl. Caden Phillips, Lance Cpl. Sean LeClaire, Lance Cpl. Jessica Foraker)