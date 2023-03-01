Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Urinalysis Program Coordinator Testing Procedural Guidelines

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2023

    Video by Sgt. Quang Do, Lance Cpl. Jessica Foraker, Lance Cpl. Sean LeClaire and Cpl. Caden Phillips

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    The purpose of this video is to provide Urinalysis Program Coordinators (UPC) the detailed guidance to assist commands in implementing a successful urinalysis program. The video amplifies urinalysis testing procedural guidelines contained in Department of Defense Instructions, Secretary of the Navy Instructions, and applicable Marine Corps Orders. This is to be used as a supplemental tool in addition to the training that is given at the Substance Abuse Counseling Centers (SACC). (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Quang Do, Cpl. Caden Phillips, Lance Cpl. Sean LeClaire, Lance Cpl. Jessica Foraker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 11:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870114
    VIRIN: 221227-M-YS769-1008
    PIN: 114300
    Filename: DOD_109397500
    Length: 00:10:39
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Urinalysis Program Coordinator Testing Procedural Guidelines, by Sgt Quang Do, LCpl Jessica Foraker, LCpl Sean LeClaire and Cpl Caden Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

