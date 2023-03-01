Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd TOW Missile Range Reel

    GRAFENWHOER, GERMANY

    01.03.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Yountz 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army Paratroopers, assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment fire Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided (TOW) missiles at a range in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 13, 2022.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. John Yountz and Kevin Payne)

