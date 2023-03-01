173rd TOW Missile Range Reel

U.S. Army Paratroopers, assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment fire Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided (TOW) missiles at a range in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 13, 2022.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. John Yountz and Kevin Payne)
