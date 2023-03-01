Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron restores critical aircraft refueling capability

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    01.03.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct the first aircraft-to-aircraft ground refueling in several decades at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 27, 2022. During the exercise, a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron fueled an F-16 Fighting Falcon on the flightline, providing a proof-of-concept for the capability of future agile combat employment operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jackson Manske)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 04:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

