    PSAB Soldiers Exercise Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    10.20.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Soldiers assigned to Prince Sultan Air Base, conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care training at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oct. 20, 2022. During the TCCC training, Soldiers practiced combat life saving techniques during a simulated casualty scenario. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 03:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870104
    VIRIN: 221020-F-FT779-6002
    Filename: DOD_109397180
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    This work, PSAB Soldiers Exercise Tactical Combat Casualty Care, by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Central Command
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    U.S. AFCENT
    U.S. ARCENT
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

