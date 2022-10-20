Soldiers assigned to Prince Sultan Air Base, conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care training at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oct. 20, 2022. During the TCCC training, Soldiers practiced combat life saving techniques during a simulated casualty scenario. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2023 03:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870104
|VIRIN:
|221020-F-FT779-6002
|Filename:
|DOD_109397180
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, PSAB Soldiers Exercise Tactical Combat Casualty Care, by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT