    My Fort Jackson Story - 2LT Warnock

    UNITED STATES

    12.28.2022

    Video by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    2LT Jillian Warnock discusses why she chose an assignment at Fort Jackson as well as the International March of Diekirch award.

    Date Taken: 12.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.02.2023 13:10
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 870099
    VIRIN: 221228-A-JU979-743
    Filename: DOD_109397063
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: US

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    Fort Jackson
    Career
    International March of Diekirch
    My Fort Jackson Story

