My Fort Jackson Story - 2LT Warnock

2LT Jillian Warnock discusses why she chose an assignment at Fort Jackson as well as the International March of Diekirch award.
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2023 13:10
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|870099
|VIRIN:
|221228-A-JU979-743
|Filename:
|DOD_109397063
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
