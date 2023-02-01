B-1 aircrews take off from Dyess Air Force Base in support of the Tournament of Roses events on Jan. 2, 2023 after a winter storm at Ellsworth Air Force Base disrupted 28 BW's planned support. The B-1B will first fly over the parade and will later kickoff the 109th Rose Bowl game at opening ceremonies. This change in unit support demonstrates the flexibility of our Airmen, and the ability of America's bombers to provide effects, on-time and on-target, from multiple locations when called to do so.
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2023 09:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870098
|VIRIN:
|230102-F-NJ333-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109397009
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-1 Rose Bowl Takeoff, by A1C Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
