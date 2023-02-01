Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-1 Rose Bowl Takeoff

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Hayman 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    B-1 aircrews take off from Dyess Air Force Base in support of the Tournament of Roses events on Jan. 2, 2023 after a winter storm at Ellsworth Air Force Base disrupted 28 BW's planned support. The B-1B will first fly over the parade and will later kickoff the 109th Rose Bowl game at opening ceremonies. This change in unit support demonstrates the flexibility of our Airmen, and the ability of America's bombers to provide effects, on-time and on-target, from multiple locations when called to do so.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2023
    Date Posted: 01.02.2023 09:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870098
    VIRIN: 230102-F-NJ333-1001
    Filename: DOD_109397009
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1 Rose Bowl Takeoff, by A1C Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Football
    B-1
    Rose Bowl

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT