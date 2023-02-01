B-1 Rose Bowl Takeoff

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-1 aircrews take off from Dyess Air Force Base in support of the Tournament of Roses events on Jan. 2, 2023 after a winter storm at Ellsworth Air Force Base disrupted 28 BW's planned support. The B-1B will first fly over the parade and will later kickoff the 109th Rose Bowl game at opening ceremonies. This change in unit support demonstrates the flexibility of our Airmen, and the ability of America's bombers to provide effects, on-time and on-target, from multiple locations when called to do so.