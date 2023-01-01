28th Infantry Division's Soldiers from the Pennsylvania National Guard show their support for Penn State's Nittany Lions. 28th ID is currently deployed to Camp Arifjan Kuwait as part of Task Force Spartan.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2023 08:34
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|870096
|VIRIN:
|230101-A-PI744-949
|Filename:
|DOD_109396991
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|KW
|Hometown:
|HARRISBURG, PA, US
|Hometown:
|STATE COLLEGE, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers show support for Penn State, by SFC Christopher Oposnow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
