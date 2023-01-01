Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers show support for Penn State

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    01.01.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Oposnow 

    Task Force Spartan

    28th Infantry Division's Soldiers from the Pennsylvania National Guard show their support for Penn State's Nittany Lions. 28th ID is currently deployed to Camp Arifjan Kuwait as part of Task Force Spartan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2023
    Date Posted: 01.02.2023 08:34
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 870096
    VIRIN: 230101-A-PI744-949
    Filename: DOD_109396991
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: KW
    Hometown: HARRISBURG, PA, US
    Hometown: STATE COLLEGE, PA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers show support for Penn State, by SFC Christopher Oposnow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania
    Sports
    NCAA2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT