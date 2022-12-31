A Path |Back- Finding Normalcy after Hurricane Ian

Carey Galantino, Kacie and Noel Manley are just a few of the Sanibel Island residents finding a path back to normalcy after Hurricane Ians, Category 4 winds swept through Southwest Fla. Hurricane Ian was the deadliest storm to strike the state of Florida since 1935. Lives were lost, many homes were pummeled, flooded and roofs destroyed. The Galantinos and Manleys sustained extensive damage to their homes and roofs.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts its emergency response activities under two basic authorities- Public Law 84-99 and when mission assigned by FEMA under the Stafford Disaster and Emergency Assistance Act.
Drone Video Courtesy of the UAS Jacksonville District Drone Team and Leah Reidenbach of the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation and Conservancy of Southwest Florida
Rescue Video Courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard
and Lee County EOC
Many Thanks to Noel and Kacie Manley, Carey Galantino, Barbara Lindstrom, Erica Skolte, Michael A. Ornella, The City of Sanibel and @BirdPeepWx
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2023 14:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870088
|VIRIN:
|221231-A-AZ289-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109396793
|Length:
|00:07:46
|Location:
|SANIBEL, FL, US
|Hometown:
|CAPTIVA, FL, US
|Hometown:
|FORT MYERS, FL, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Emergency response
