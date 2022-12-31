Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Path |Back- Finding Normalcy after Hurricane Ian

    SANIBEL, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2022

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Carey Galantino, Kacie and Noel Manley are just a few of the Sanibel Island residents finding a path back to normalcy after Hurricane Ians, Category 4 winds swept through Southwest Fla. Hurricane Ian was the deadliest storm to strike the state of Florida since 1935. Lives were lost, many homes were pummeled, flooded and roofs destroyed. The Galantinos and Manleys sustained extensive damage to their homes and roofs.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts its emergency response activities under two basic authorities- Public Law 84-99 and when mission assigned by FEMA under the Stafford Disaster and Emergency Assistance Act.

    Drone Video Courtesy of the UAS Jacksonville District Drone Team and Leah Reidenbach of the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation and Conservancy of Southwest Florida

    Rescue Video Courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard
    and Lee County EOC

    Many Thanks to Noel and Kacie Manley, Carey Galantino, Barbara Lindstrom, Erica Skolte, Michael A. Ornella, The City of Sanibel and @BirdPeepWx

    Date Taken: 12.31.2022
    Date Posted: 01.01.2023 14:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870088
    VIRIN: 221231-A-AZ289-1002
    Filename: DOD_109396793
    Length: 00:07:46
    Location: SANIBEL, FL, US 
    Hometown: CAPTIVA, FL, US
    Hometown: FORT MYERS, FL, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Hometown: TAMPA, FL, US

