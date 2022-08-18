B-Roll showcasing the 27th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron as they conduct routine maintenance on MC-130J Commando II aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2023 01:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870081
|VIRIN:
|220818-F-ZT339-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109396716
|Length:
|00:05:36
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 27th SOAMXS MC-130J Commando II Maintenance B-Roll, by SSgt Candin Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
