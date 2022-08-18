Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    27th SOAMXS MC-130J Commando II Maintenance B-Roll

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Candin Muniz 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll showcasing the 27th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron as they conduct routine maintenance on MC-130J Commando II aircraft.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.01.2023 01:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870081
    VIRIN: 220818-F-ZT339-1002
    Filename: DOD_109396716
    Length: 00:05:36
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    This work, 27th SOAMXS MC-130J Commando II Maintenance B-Roll, by SSgt Candin Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cannon Air Force Base
    Maintenance
    Maintainers
    MC-130J Commando II
    27 SOAMXS

