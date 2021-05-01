Writing Reality

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    01.05.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Candin Muniz 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Mike Detmer, a former Marine currently working as a journalist, relates his combat experience to covering stories in Cambridge, M.D., a town plagued by gang violence.

