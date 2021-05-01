Writing Reality

Mike Detmer, a former Marine currently working as a journalist, relates his combat experience to covering stories in Cambridge, M.D., a town plagued by gang violence.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2023 00:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|870078
|VIRIN:
|210105-F-ZT339-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109396593
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|MD, US
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
