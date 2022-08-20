Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Participates in Ride 4 Life Annual Event

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2022

    76th Operational Response Command

    Sgt. David Johnson of the 365th Chemical Company in Salt Lake City is a member with the (@utahatvassoc ) Utah ATV Association and volunteers with their safety team.

    The Utah ATV Association started The Ride for Life over 35 years ago. The purpose of the Ride For Life (@rfl_utah ) is to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Utah. (@makeawishutah )

    On August 20, the group rode from the Deseret Peak Complex in Tooele to Wendover, Nevada to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Utah and Sgt. Johnson discussed his role on the safety team and what this annual trip means to him.

    (Video by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 19:59
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 870071
    VIRIN: 220820-A-BL167-573
    Filename: DOD_109396133
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Participates in Ride 4 Life Annual Event, by SGT Giovanny Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    community service
    army reserve
    ride 4 life

