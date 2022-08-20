Sgt. David Johnson of the 365th Chemical Company in Salt Lake City is a member with the (@utahatvassoc ) Utah ATV Association and volunteers with their safety team.
The Utah ATV Association started The Ride for Life over 35 years ago. The purpose of the Ride For Life (@rfl_utah ) is to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Utah. (@makeawishutah )
On August 20, the group rode from the Deseret Peak Complex in Tooele to Wendover, Nevada to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Utah and Sgt. Johnson discussed his role on the safety team and what this annual trip means to him.
(Video by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)
This work, Soldier Participates in Ride 4 Life Annual Event, by SGT Giovanny Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
