Soldier Participates in Ride 4 Life Annual Event

Sgt. David Johnson of the 365th Chemical Company in Salt Lake City is a member with the (@utahatvassoc ) Utah ATV Association and volunteers with their safety team.



The Utah ATV Association started The Ride for Life over 35 years ago. The purpose of the Ride For Life (@rfl_utah ) is to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Utah. (@makeawishutah )



On August 20, the group rode from the Deseret Peak Complex in Tooele to Wendover, Nevada to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Utah and Sgt. Johnson discussed his role on the safety team and what this annual trip means to him.



(Video by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)