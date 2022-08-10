A video highlighting the 63rd U.S. Armed Forces Open Chess Championship on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Oct. 8-10, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2022 19:50
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|870070
|VIRIN:
|221018-F-YS647-007
|Filename:
|DOD_109396126
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 63rd USAFO Chess Championship, by TSgt Austin Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT