Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reserve Soldier Takes Her Silent Wounds to the Warrior Games

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2022

    Video by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez 

    76th Operational Response Command

    Sgt. Nicole Crane is a Reserve Soldier that never saw herself as an athlete. However, while battling her injuries from a recent deployment she learned new ways to channel her pain and turn it into strength.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 19:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870069
    VIRIN: 220827-A-BL167-472
    Filename: DOD_109396114
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Soldier Takes Her Silent Wounds to the Warrior Games, by SGT Giovanny Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mental health
    warrior games
    army reserve
    dual pursuits

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT