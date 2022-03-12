Children of California National Guard service members participate in "Smash" event

Children of California National Guard service members participated in a rage room event at Smash Sacramento, Dec. 3, 2022. Rage rooms are used to vent pent up emotions in a safe and fun environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Kimberly Hill)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2022 19:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870067
|VIRIN:
|221203-Z-HY046-178
|Filename:
|DOD_109396112
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT