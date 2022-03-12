Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Children of California National Guard service members participate in "Smash" event

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kimberly Hill 

    California National Guard Primary   

    Children of California National Guard service members participated in a rage room event at Smash Sacramento, Dec. 3, 2022. Rage rooms are used to vent pent up emotions in a safe and fun environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Kimberly Hill)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 19:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870067
    VIRIN: 221203-Z-HY046-178
    Filename: DOD_109396112
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 

    California National Guard
    military children
    military kids
    child and youth programs
    Smash Event

