    Balancing Life On and Off Court

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Chantell Black 

    76th Operational Response Command

    Sgt. 1st Class Terence Barron works full time at the 76th Operational Response Command as the senior human resources noncommissioned officer in Salt Lake City, Utah. He spends his days assisting in administrative duties across the command, but in the evenings that's when he transforms from being called "Sergeant," to "Coach."

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 19:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870065
    VIRIN: 220218-A-CL806-908
    Filename: DOD_109396099
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 
    Hometown: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
    Hometown: HOOVER, AL, US

    volunteer
    army reserve
    active guard reserve
    basketball coach
    dual pursuits

