Camaraderie in Competition: California National Guard holds annual Best Warrior Competition

Soldiers with the California National Guard competed for the title of Best Soldier and Best Noncommissioned Officer at Camp San Luis Obispo, Dec. 12-14, 2022. Thirteen Soldiers from units throughout the state vied for the title during the annual competition, which included night land navigation, an unknown distance run, a stress shoot and a mystery event, all held at Camp Roberts and Camp San Luis Obispo over three days. The winners will be announced early next year, and will continue to represent the California National Guard in regional competitions. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Kimberly Hill)