Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Delivering Peace during a time of Loss

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kimberly Hill 

    California National Guard Primary   

    Soldiers and Airmen with the California National Guard complete their mission at the LA County Medical Examiner-Coroner's department were they aided LA County staff in caring for the deceased. (Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Kimberly Hill)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 17:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870060
    VIRIN: 220209-Z-HY046-0005
    Filename: DOD_109396068
    Length: 00:04:38
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delivering Peace during a time of Loss, by SFC Kimberly Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Mortuary Affairs

    TAGS

    Joint mission
    California National Guard
    Mortuary Affairs
    Cal Guard
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT