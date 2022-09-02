Soldiers and Airmen with the California National Guard complete their mission at the LA County Medical Examiner-Coroner's department were they aided LA County staff in caring for the deceased. (Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Kimberly Hill)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2022 17:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870060
|VIRIN:
|220209-Z-HY046-0005
|Filename:
|DOD_109396068
|Length:
|00:04:38
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Delivering Peace during a time of Loss, by SFC Kimberly Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mortuary Affairs
LEAVE A COMMENT