    Facing Fallout DUI Stories - Staff Sgt Nicholas Villalobos-Moore

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.30.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt Nicholas Villalobos-Moore shares his story about facing the consequences of getting a DUI and how he overcame them at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 28, 2022. Villalobos-Moore's story is one of two in a video series that highlights the various struggles that Airmen encountered when getting a DUI and the progress they made in correcting their mistakes and helping to prevent others make the same mistake. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 14:12
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 870047
    VIRIN: 221230-F-CX918-695
    Filename: DOD_109395924
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    This work, Facing Fallout DUI Stories - Staff Sgt Nicholas Villalobos-Moore, by SSgt Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Ramstein Air Base
    AADD

