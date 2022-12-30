Facing Fallout DUI Stories - Staff Sgt Nicholas Villalobos-Moore

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt Nicholas Villalobos-Moore shares his story about facing the consequences of getting a DUI and how he overcame them at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 28, 2022. Villalobos-Moore's story is one of two in a video series that highlights the various struggles that Airmen encountered when getting a DUI and the progress they made in correcting their mistakes and helping to prevent others make the same mistake. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai)
