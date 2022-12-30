Teams in the 2022 Sun Bowl tour Fort Bliss

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/870045" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 18th ranked Bruins of UCLA and the Panthers of Pittsburgh University toured the simulation center on Fort Bliss and received an opportunity engage with some of the weaponry and static displays.



This version of the story does not featured lower thirds to identify the speakers. Maj. Gen. James Isenhower, Commanding General, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, give an overview of the event and Jake Bobo, a wide receiver for UCLA and Buddy Mac, and linebacker for Pittsburgh University are the players featured in this story.