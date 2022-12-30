Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Teams in the 2022 Sun Bowl tour Fort Bliss

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2022

    Video by Sgt. Quintin Gee 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    The 18th ranked Bruins of UCLA and the Panthers of Pittsburgh University toured the simulation center on Fort Bliss and received an opportunity engage with some of the weaponry and static displays.

    This version of the story does not featured lower thirds to identify the speakers. Maj. Gen. James Isenhower, Commanding General, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, give an overview of the event and Jake Bobo, a wide receiver for UCLA and Buddy Mac, and linebacker for Pittsburgh University are the players featured in this story.

    Date Taken: 12.30.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 13:10
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 

    Football
    Fort Bliss
    UCLA
    Pitt
    Sun Bowl
    Virtual Training

