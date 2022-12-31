Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Year with Marine Corps Base Quantico

    VA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Sean LeClaire 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Marine Corps Base Quantico yearly wrap up video encompasses a year of significant training, community outreach, and base events on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Dec. 30, 2022. Marine Corps Base Quantico works hard to ensure we maintain a safe, healthy, and effective environment for all those who work and live on base. We look forward to continuing to be the 'Crossroads of the Marine Corps' and providing key support to the dozens of tenant commands and federal agencies on Quantico. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Sean R. LeClaire)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 16:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870043
    VIRIN: 221231-M-JW402-1001
    Filename: DOD_109395868
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Year with Marine Corps Base Quantico, by LCpl Sean LeClaire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Virginia
    New Year
    Community
    Marine Corps Base Quantico

