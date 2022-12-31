A Year with Marine Corps Base Quantico

Marine Corps Base Quantico yearly wrap up video encompasses a year of significant training, community outreach, and base events on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Dec. 30, 2022. Marine Corps Base Quantico works hard to ensure we maintain a safe, healthy, and effective environment for all those who work and live on base. We look forward to continuing to be the 'Crossroads of the Marine Corps' and providing key support to the dozens of tenant commands and federal agencies on Quantico. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Sean R. LeClaire)
