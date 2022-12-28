Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fieldcraft Hostile B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    12.28.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rachel VanZale 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    B-roll of U.S. Air Force Airmen during Fieldcraft Hostile (FCH) training on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 3, 2022. FCH is a pre-deployment course directed by the 421st Combat Training Squadron, that teaches basic combat skills to over 5,000 U.S. Air Force, Joint and NATO personnel annually. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rachel L. VanZale)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 14:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870041
    VIRIN: 221228-F-FI076-7001
    Filename: DOD_109395865
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fieldcraft Hostile B-Roll, by A1C Rachel VanZale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    AMC
    Training
    421 CTS
    Expeditionary Center
    Multi-Capable Airmen

