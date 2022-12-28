B-roll of U.S. Air Force Airmen during Fieldcraft Hostile (FCH) training on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 3, 2022. FCH is a pre-deployment course directed by the 421st Combat Training Squadron, that teaches basic combat skills to over 5,000 U.S. Air Force, Joint and NATO personnel annually. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rachel L. VanZale)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2022 14:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870041
|VIRIN:
|221228-F-FI076-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_109395865
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fieldcraft Hostile B-Roll, by A1C Rachel VanZale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT