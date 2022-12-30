video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



John F. Kennedy once quoted Theodore Roosevelt’s “The Man in the Arena” speech. This video emphasizes the essence of the speech by recognizing the courage service members must embody every day. Imagery includes footage from all the Departments of Defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rachel L. VanZale)