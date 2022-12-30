Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Man in the Arena

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rachel VanZale 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    John F. Kennedy once quoted Theodore Roosevelt’s “The Man in the Arena” speech. This video emphasizes the essence of the speech by recognizing the courage service members must embody every day. Imagery includes footage from all the Departments of Defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rachel L. VanZale)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 14:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870040
    VIRIN: 221230-F-FI076-9002
    Filename: DOD_109395864
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Man in the Arena, by A1C Rachel VanZale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

