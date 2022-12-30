John F. Kennedy once quoted Theodore Roosevelt’s “The Man in the Arena” speech. This video emphasizes the essence of the speech by recognizing the courage service members must embody every day. Imagery includes footage from all the Departments of Defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rachel L. VanZale)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2022 14:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870040
|VIRIN:
|221230-F-FI076-9002
|Filename:
|DOD_109395864
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
