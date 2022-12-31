Social media reel to aid 1st Combat Camera Squadron recruiting efforts. The 1st CTCS provides senior Department of Defense and joint leaders with a directed imagery capability in support of strategic, operational and planning requirements during wartime operations, worldwide crises, contingencies, joint exercises and humanitarian operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rachel L. VanZale)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2022 14:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870039
|VIRIN:
|221231-F-FI076-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109395838
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Camera Recruiting Reel, by A1C Rachel VanZale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
