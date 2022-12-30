The 18th ranked Bruins of UCLA and the Panthers of Pittsburgh University toured simulation center on Fort Bliss and received an opportunity engage with some of the weaponry and static displays.
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2022 13:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870038
|VIRIN:
|221220-A-QR584-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109395836
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|GREER, SC, US
|Hometown:
|NORTH ANDOVER, MA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Teams in the 2022 Sun Bowl tour Fort Bliss, by SGT Quintin Gee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT