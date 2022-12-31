U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Division carried out multiple exercises over the last year in the Indo-Pacific region. The division's mission is to secure, seize, or defend key maritime terrain in order to deny and disrupt adversary actions in support of the Fleet, the Joint Force, and partnered and allied forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Diego A. Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2022 05:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870033
|VIRIN:
|221231-M-GC823-419
|Filename:
|DOD_109395733
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 3d Marine Division Year in Review, by LCpl Diego Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT