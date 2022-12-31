Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Marine Division Year in Review

    JAPAN

    12.31.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Diego Garcia 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Division carried out multiple exercises over the last year in the Indo-Pacific region. The division's mission is to secure, seize, or defend key maritime terrain in order to deny and disrupt adversary actions in support of the Fleet, the Joint Force, and partnered and allied forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Diego A. Garcia)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 05:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870033
    VIRIN: 221231-M-GC823-419
    Filename: DOD_109395733
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Marine Division Year in Review, by LCpl Diego Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #3dmardiv #3dmarinedivision

