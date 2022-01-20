Military Working Dogs Decontamination Training

Soldiers from Public Health Activity Japan (PHA-J) provide Military Working Dog (MWD) handlers and Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) personnel decontamination methods and procedures. Veterinary and CBRN teams from PHA-J demonstrate proper techniques for walking MWDs through decontamination lane in case of an emergency. (U.S. Army video by Jose I. Sanchez Alonso)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2022 01:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870030
|VIRIN:
|220305-A-TT996-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109395599
|Length:
|00:06:14
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT