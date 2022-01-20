Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Working Dogs Decontamination Training

    JAPAN

    01.20.2022

    Video by Jose Sanchez Alonso 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Soldiers from Public Health Activity Japan (PHA-J) provide Military Working Dog (MWD) handlers and Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) personnel decontamination methods and procedures. Veterinary and CBRN teams from PHA-J demonstrate proper techniques for walking MWDs through decontamination lane in case of an emergency. (U.S. Army video by Jose I. Sanchez Alonso)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 01:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870030
    VIRIN: 220305-A-TT996-1001
    Filename: DOD_109395599
    Length: 00:06:14
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Japan
    decontamination
    Military Working Dogs
    CBRN
    U.S. Army
    Public Health Activity

