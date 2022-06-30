USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) Deployment Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220630-N-UP745-1001 NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (June 30, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) was employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and partner interest. Jason Dunham also conducted operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime security in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart II/ Released)