    USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) Deployment Video

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Theoplis Stewart II 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220630-N-UP745-1001 NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (June 30, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) was employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and partner interest. Jason Dunham also conducted operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime security in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart II/ Released)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 19:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870024
    VIRIN: 220630-N-UP745-1001
    Filename: DOD_109395491
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    NATO
    USN
    Deployment

