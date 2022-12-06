The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 18:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870018
|VIRIN:
|220612-N-PG226-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109395480
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Final checkers, by SA Tate Cardinal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT