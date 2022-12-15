USCGC Spencer underway in the Atlantic Ocean

Coast Guard crew members assigned to USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905) participate in helm and lookout training in the Atlantic Ocean Dec. 14, 2022. Spencer is a Famous-class medium endurance cutter homeported in Portsmouth, Virginia. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 18:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870013
|VIRIN:
|221215-G-DV874-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109395470
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
