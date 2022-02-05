This is a teaser video used to promote NSWC Carderock Division's 6 video series created for the Special Emphasis Program for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May 2022. The special emphasis program was hosted as a NAVSEA Warfare Centers collaborative event, but NSWC Carderock developed individual videos curated from our employees to highlight throughout the month of May.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 15:34
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|870012
|VIRIN:
|220502-N-N1804-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109395387
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, by Kristin Behrle and Nicholas Brezzell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT