    Celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Video by Kristin Behrle and Nicholas Brezzell

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division

    This is a teaser video used to promote NSWC Carderock Division's 6 video series created for the Special Emphasis Program for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May 2022. The special emphasis program was hosted as a NAVSEA Warfare Centers collaborative event, but NSWC Carderock developed individual videos curated from our employees to highlight throughout the month of May.

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 15:34
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 870012
    VIRIN: 220502-N-N1804-001
    Filename: DOD_109395387
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, by Kristin Behrle and Nicholas Brezzell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Video
    Carderock
    Navy
    AAPI
    NSWCCD

