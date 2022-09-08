114th Maintenance Group B-Roll

B-roll taken of each shop within the 114th Maintenance Group Aug. 9-12, 2022 at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. It takes a team of highly trained maintainers to ensure the 114th Fighter Wing's F-16s are always ready to fly. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 15:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870011
|VIRIN:
|221230-Z-QG092-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109395386
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
