    114th Maintenance Group B-Roll

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll taken of each shop within the 114th Maintenance Group Aug. 9-12, 2022 at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. It takes a team of highly trained maintainers to ensure the 114th Fighter Wing's F-16s are always ready to fly. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 15:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870011
    VIRIN: 221230-Z-QG092-2001
    Filename: DOD_109395386
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 

    This work, 114th Maintenance Group B-Roll, by SSgt Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    114 FW
    114th Maintenance Group
    114th MXG

