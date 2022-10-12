Dining-outs are formal military ceremonies over an elegant dinner to foster camaraderie and esprit de corps among Soldiers, their families and friends.
The 311th ESC 2022 Dining-out event was special because the last occurred 4 years ego. Participants came together as one to celebrate traditions, acknowledge our accomplishments, and honor those who served before us.
Our Special Guest Major General David W. Ling and Mrs. Ling, along with our Commanding General John M Dreska and Mrs. Dreska and his senior enlisted advisor, Command Sergeant Major Danny Walker and Mrs. Walker.
We also hosted the Deputy Commanding General Colonel Ely, Chief of Staff Colonel Porter, Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Carpenter and Mrs. Carpenter.
The Headquarters Commander, Captain Bico and Mrs. Bico also stood at the receiving line warmly greeting 200+ members attending the event at the American Legion Post 43 - Hollywood, CA. #vale
