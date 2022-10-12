Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    311th ESC 2022 Dining-out

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Dining-outs are formal military ceremonies over an elegant dinner to foster camaraderie and esprit de corps among Soldiers, their families and friends.

    The 311th ESC 2022 Dining-out event was special because the last occurred 4 years ego. Participants came together as one to celebrate traditions, acknowledge our accomplishments, and honor those who served before us.

    Our Special Guest Major General David W. Ling and Mrs. Ling, along with our Commanding General John M Dreska and Mrs. Dreska and his senior enlisted advisor, Command Sergeant Major Danny Walker and Mrs. Walker.

    We also hosted the Deputy Commanding General Colonel Ely, Chief of Staff Colonel Porter, Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Carpenter and Mrs. Carpenter.  

    The Headquarters Commander, Captain Bico and Mrs. Bico also stood at the receiving line warmly greeting 200+ members attending the event at the American Legion Post 43 - Hollywood, CA. #vale

    Date Taken: 12.10.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 14:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870002
    VIRIN: 221210-A-PK275-895
    Filename: DOD_109395265
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 

    311th Sustainment Command Expeditionary

