B-Roll package of U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252 flying KC-130J Hercules airplanes over the coast of North Carolina, Dec. 29, 2022. Marines with VMGR-252 flew in formations and simulated an air delivery to increase proficiency among the air crew and pilots. VMGR-252 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Hernandez)
This B-Roll package includes footage of the following: Marines performing preflight checks on a KC-130J Hercules, loading of a Humvee into a KC-130J Hercules, three KC-130J Hercules airplanes flying in formation over the Atlantic Ocean.
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 14:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869997
|VIRIN:
|221229-M-LB029-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109395255
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Care Package Delivered: U.S. Marines Train over the Atlantic Ocean, by Cpl Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
