Care Package Delivered: U.S. Marines Train over the Atlantic Ocean

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/869997" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-Roll package of U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252 flying KC-130J Hercules airplanes over the coast of North Carolina, Dec. 29, 2022. Marines with VMGR-252 flew in formations and simulated an air delivery to increase proficiency among the air crew and pilots. VMGR-252 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Hernandez)





This B-Roll package includes footage of the following: Marines performing preflight checks on a KC-130J Hercules, loading of a Humvee into a KC-130J Hercules, three KC-130J Hercules airplanes flying in formation over the Atlantic Ocean.