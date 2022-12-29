Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Care Package Delivered: U.S. Marines Train over the Atlantic Ocean

    NC, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2022

    Video by Cpl. Christopher Hernandez 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    B-Roll package of U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252 flying KC-130J Hercules airplanes over the coast of North Carolina, Dec. 29, 2022. Marines with VMGR-252 flew in formations and simulated an air delivery to increase proficiency among the air crew and pilots. VMGR-252 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Hernandez)


    This B-Roll package includes footage of the following: Marines performing preflight checks on a KC-130J Hercules, loading of a Humvee into a KC-130J Hercules, three KC-130J Hercules airplanes flying in formation over the Atlantic Ocean.

    Date Taken: 12.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 14:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869997
    VIRIN: 221229-M-LB029-1001
    Filename: DOD_109395255
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: NC, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Care Package Delivered: U.S. Marines Train over the Atlantic Ocean, by Cpl Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    2nd MAW
    Aircraft
    Air delivery
    KC-130J Hercules

