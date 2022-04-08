Vanguard Focus 23-1 Triage Lane

Combat Advisor Team 5210 with the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade conducts a medical validation lane during day four of Vanguard Focus 23-1, Aug. 4, 2022, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA.
Vanguard Focus is a six-day intensive validation exercise in which 5th SFAB advisor teams prove they are prepared for employment throughout the Indo-Pacific.
The 5th SFAB is currently authorized to partner and train with 18 countries across the Indo-Pacific from competition to conflict.
