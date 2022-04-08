Vanguard Focus 23-1 Triage Lane

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Combat Advisor Team 5210 with the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade conducts a medical validation lane during day four of Vanguard Focus 23-1, Aug. 4, 2022, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA.



Vanguard Focus is a six-day intensive validation exercise in which 5th SFAB advisor teams prove they are prepared for employment throughout the Indo-Pacific.



The 5th SFAB is currently authorized to partner and train with 18 countries across the Indo-Pacific from competition to conflict.