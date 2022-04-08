Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vanguard Focus 23-1 Triage Lane

    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Combat Advisor Team 5210 with the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade conducts a medical validation lane during day four of Vanguard Focus 23-1, Aug. 4, 2022, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA.

    Vanguard Focus is a six-day intensive validation exercise in which 5th SFAB advisor teams prove they are prepared for employment throughout the Indo-Pacific.

    The 5th SFAB is currently authorized to partner and train with 18 countries across the Indo-Pacific from competition to conflict.

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 14:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869991
    VIRIN: 220804-A-DV607-077
    Filename: DOD_109395209
    Length: 00:04:25
    Location: US

    Vanguard Focus
    5th SFAB
    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade
    CAT 5210

