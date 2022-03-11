U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) exercise planners coordinated with multiple government and non-government agencies in creating Exercise Vista Forge 2022, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear event training scenario taking place on the Southwestern outskirts of Atlanta, Georgia, Nov. 2-3, 2022. This training program is a USNORTHCOM-sanctioned series of progressive exercises designed to strengthen relationships with interagency partners and state, local, tribal, and territorial governments by sharing information about the Department of Defense's Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Response Enterprise capabilities, improving coordination efforts, and developing opportunities for interoperability training between DoD forces, local responders, and interagency partners. (Department of Defense video by Thomas Paul)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 13:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869989
|VIRIN:
|221128-F-NE677-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_109395205
|Length:
|00:24:15
|Location:
|PETERSON SFB, CO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
