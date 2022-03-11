Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Vista Forge 2022

    PETERSON SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2022

    Video by Thomas Paul 

    U.S. Northern Command

    U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) exercise planners coordinated with multiple government and non-government agencies in creating Exercise Vista Forge 2022, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear event training scenario taking place on the Southwestern outskirts of Atlanta, Georgia, Nov. 2-3, 2022. This training program is a USNORTHCOM-sanctioned series of progressive exercises designed to strengthen relationships with interagency partners and state, local, tribal, and territorial governments by sharing information about the Department of Defense's Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Response Enterprise capabilities, improving coordination efforts, and developing opportunities for interoperability training between DoD forces, local responders, and interagency partners. (Department of Defense video by Thomas Paul)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 13:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869989
    VIRIN: 221128-F-NE677-2002
    Filename: DOD_109395205
    Length: 00:24:15
    Location: PETERSON SFB, CO, US

    TAGS

    Emergency Management
    CBRN
    USNORTHCOM
    U.S. Northern Command
    Exercise Vista Forge

