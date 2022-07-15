In July 2022, Greg Ruffin, 559th Maintenance Support Squadron tactical planner, and Cassidy Ruffin, 402nd Software Engineering Group computer scientist, reflect on how their family has contributed to the Air Force and Department of Defense mission by being a part of Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, since the 1960s. For 80 years, Middle Georgia has been home to Robins AFB, and as part of its 80 year celebration, Robins is highlighting the families from the community that have had multiple generations serve on and support the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Cole Benjamin)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 09:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869976
|VIRIN:
|220715-F-HK415-634
|Filename:
|DOD_109395020
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|WARNER ROBINS, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Robins 80: The Ruffin Family, by SSgt Cole Benjamin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT