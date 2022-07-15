Robins 80: The Ruffin Family

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In July 2022, Greg Ruffin, 559th Maintenance Support Squadron tactical planner, and Cassidy Ruffin, 402nd Software Engineering Group computer scientist, reflect on how their family has contributed to the Air Force and Department of Defense mission by being a part of Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, since the 1960s. For 80 years, Middle Georgia has been home to Robins AFB, and as part of its 80 year celebration, Robins is highlighting the families from the community that have had multiple generations serve on and support the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Cole Benjamin)