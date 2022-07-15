Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Robins 80: The Ruffin Family

    WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cole Benjamin 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    In July 2022, Greg Ruffin, 559th Maintenance Support Squadron tactical planner, and Cassidy Ruffin, 402nd Software Engineering Group computer scientist, reflect on how their family has contributed to the Air Force and Department of Defense mission by being a part of Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, since the 1960s. For 80 years, Middle Georgia has been home to Robins AFB, and as part of its 80 year celebration, Robins is highlighting the families from the community that have had multiple generations serve on and support the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Cole Benjamin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 09:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869976
    VIRIN: 220715-F-HK415-634
    Filename: DOD_109395020
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: WARNER ROBINS, GA, US 

    TAGS

    Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex
    WR-ALC
    Robins 80
    Our Legacy our Future

