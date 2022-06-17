Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Garrison Week-in-Review for June 17, 2022

    GERMANY

    06.17.2022

    Video by Nicole Alberico 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    In this week's video:
    - What's now prohibited from shipping from Military Mail
    - Upcoming Army housing town hall for BMC residents
    - Army Heritage Month Celebrations at Baumholder
    - How the Army played a fundamental role in the upcoming Juneteenth Independence Day Holiday
    - The Service Culture Spotlight shines on this section

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 08:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 869971
    VIRIN: 220617-A-QJ905-044
    Filename: DOD_109394930
    Length: 00:05:03
    Location: DE

