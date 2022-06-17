In this week's video:
- What's now prohibited from shipping from Military Mail
- Upcoming Army housing town hall for BMC residents
- Army Heritage Month Celebrations at Baumholder
- How the Army played a fundamental role in the upcoming Juneteenth Independence Day Holiday
- The Service Culture Spotlight shines on this section
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 08:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|869971
|VIRIN:
|220617-A-QJ905-044
|Filename:
|DOD_109394930
|Length:
|00:05:03
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Garrison Week-in-Review for June 17, 2022, by Nicole Alberico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
