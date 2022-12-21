Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    673d Air Base Wing Mission Video

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class J. Michael Pena 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    The 673d Air Base Wing mission video depicts the wing’s mission, vision, and priorities, highlighting the wing’s commitment to supporting and enabling the activities of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, its joint units, and its role in homeland defense and national security. This video features individuals from the three Air Force total-force wings, two Army brigades and 75 associate and tenant units that the 673d ABW assists. The 673d ABW maintains $15 billion in infrastructure encompassing 85,000 acres, ensuring JBER remains America’s premier strategic power projection platform. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class J. Michael Peña)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 13:20
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 869968
    VIRIN: 221027-F-SB021-1001
    Filename: DOD_109394779
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 673d Air Base Wing Mission Video, by A1C J. Michael Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Alaska
    mission
    JBER
    673d ABW
    USINDOPACOM

