The 673d Air Base Wing mission video depicts the wing’s mission, vision, and priorities, highlighting the wing’s commitment to supporting and enabling the activities of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, its joint units, and its role in homeland defense and national security. This video features individuals from the three Air Force total-force wings, two Army brigades and 75 associate and tenant units that the 673d ABW assists. The 673d ABW maintains $15 billion in infrastructure encompassing 85,000 acres, ensuring JBER remains America’s premier strategic power projection platform. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class J. Michael Peña)