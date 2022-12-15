2022 Operation Sweet Treat BROLL Package

Team Osan Spouses' Club members and volunteers collect, bake and send out cookies to service members throughout the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 01:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869966
|VIRIN:
|221215-F-BG120-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_109394776
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
