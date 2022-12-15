Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Operation Sweet Treat BROLL Package

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.15.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Team Osan Spouses' Club members and volunteers collect, bake and send out cookies to service members throughout the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 01:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869966
    VIRIN: 221215-F-BG120-0002
    Filename: DOD_109394776
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Operation Sweet Treat BROLL Package, by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cookies

    TAGS

    korea
    osan air base
    spouse
    holiday cheer
    Operation Sweet Treat

