Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 New Year

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.30.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Paley Fenner 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    III Marine Expeditionary Force celebrates the 2023 New Year on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 30, 2022. This animation was created using Adobe After Effects, Adobe Photoshop, and Adobe Illustrator. (U.S. Marine Corps animation by Lance Cpl. Paley Fenner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 00:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869965
    VIRIN: 221230-M-YW540-1001
    Filename: DOD_109394774
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 New Year, by LCpl Paley Fenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    New Year
    III MEF
    2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT