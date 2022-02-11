III Marine Expeditionary Force Observes Veterans Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Retired U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Haggins speaks about his time in the Marine Corps, the loss of a fellow Marine, and gives advice to future generations to come in honor of Veterans Day, 2022. Veterans Day is a federal holiday and is observed annually on November 11th to honor and celebrate the veterans of the United States Armed Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Stephen Holland)