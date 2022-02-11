Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Observes Veterans Day

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.02.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Stephen Holland 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Retired U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Haggins speaks about his time in the Marine Corps, the loss of a fellow Marine, and gives advice to future generations to come in honor of Veterans Day, 2022. Veterans Day is a federal holiday and is observed annually on November 11th to honor and celebrate the veterans of the United States Armed Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Stephen Holland)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 23:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III Marine Expeditionary Force Observes Veterans Day, by LCpl Stephen Holland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Honor
    Veterans Day
    Veterans
    Remembering
    III MEF
    Celebrating

