    Co-Op 105

    JAPAN

    08.11.2022

    Video by Jose Sanchez Alonso 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    From Jul. to Aug. 2022, soldiers from the Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) along with their U.S. Army sponsors participate in the U.S. Army Japan Co-Operative (Co-Op) Work Program’s 105th iteration in Camp Zama, Japan. During the course of this 105th iteration of the Co-Op program the Japanese soldiers train, live and work alongside their sponsors participating in PT, sponsor time, training, speeches, and tours with the purpose of expanding their skills in the English language and increasing their understanding of U.S. Army Operations. The purpose of the program is to enhance the bi-lateral relations between the JGSDF and the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army video by Jose I. Sanchez Alonso, Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 00:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869957
    VIRIN: 220815-A-TT996-1001
    Filename: DOD_109394722
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Japan
    U.S. Army
    Co-Operative Work Program
    Ground Sef Defense Force
    Co-Op 105

