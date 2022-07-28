Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bilateral Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    07.28.2022

    Video by Jose Sanchez Alonso 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    U.S. Army Japan and Japan Ground Self Defense Force soldiers receive Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training on July 28, 2022 at the Training Support Center located in Sagami General Depot, Japan. Participants have to run patient rescue, care and evacuation drills as part of the final evaluation. (U.S. Army video by Jose I. Sanchez Alonso.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 00:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869955
    VIRIN: 220728-A-TT996-1001
    Filename: DOD_109394720
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bilateral Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training, by Jose Sanchez Alonso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bilateral, TC3, Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT