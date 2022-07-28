U.S. Army Japan and Japan Ground Self Defense Force soldiers receive Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training on July 28, 2022 at the Training Support Center located in Sagami General Depot, Japan. Participants have to run patient rescue, care and evacuation drills as part of the final evaluation. (U.S. Army video by Jose I. Sanchez Alonso.)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 00:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869955
|VIRIN:
|220728-A-TT996-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109394720
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bilateral Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training, by Jose Sanchez Alonso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT