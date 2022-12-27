Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First snow-tubers of 2022-23 season at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2022

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Here's a short video clip of the first two snowtubers officially going down the hill at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area on Dec. 27, 2022, just after noon after the area opened for the 2022-23 season at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of people came within the first hours of the ski area being open for tubing only. Weather was perfect and the tubing lanes proved to be better than ever. For snowtubing, ride up to the top of the hill on the Magic Carpet, then slide down one of five 800-foot-long runs. The area is typically open through mid-March, if weather permits. Prices for the 2022-2023 season are available at https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/whitetail-ridge-ski-area. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 23:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:00:17
    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    outdoor recreation
    Fort McCoy
    Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Fort McCoy DFMWR

