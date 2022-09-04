USCG Air Station Kodiak Headline Video reel from operations across the state of Alaska. Video showcased during unit takeover of the official @USCG Instagram page April 8-10th, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 22:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869945
|VIRIN:
|220408-G-KY713-411
|Filename:
|DOD_109394708
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|KODIAK, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Air Station Kodiak Headliner Reel, by LT Scott Kellerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT