    2022 Air Station Kodiak Headliner Reel

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Video by Lt. Scott Kellerman 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17 PADET Kodiak

    USCG Air Station Kodiak Headline Video reel from operations across the state of Alaska. Video showcased during unit takeover of the official @USCG Instagram page April 8-10th, 2022.

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 22:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869945
    VIRIN: 220408-G-KY713-411
    Filename: DOD_109394708
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Alaska
    Arctic
    Air Station Kodiak
    highlight reel

