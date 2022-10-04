Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Station Kodiak Highlight Reel 2022

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2022

    Video by Lt. Scott Kellerman 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17 PADET Kodiak

    2022 USCG Air Station Kodiak Video Highlight Reel showcasing operations across the state of Alaska.

    Date Taken: 04.10.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 22:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869944
    VIRIN: 220410-G-KY713-004
    Filename: DOD_109394707
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Station Kodiak Highlight Reel 2022, by LT Scott Kellerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Arctic
    Air Station Kodiak

