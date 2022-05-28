Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Outdoor Pool at Sagamihara Family Housing Area hosts opening-day event

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.28.2022

    Video by Dustin Perry 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The Camp Zama MWR Outdoor Pool at Sagamihara Family Housing Area held its opening day event May 28.

    Community members came out in record numbers to enjoy a day of live music, refreshments and of course, fun in the water.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 22:18
    This work, Outdoor Pool at Sagamihara Family Housing Area hosts opening-day event, by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS

